Ben Mendelsohn To Return as Krennic in ‘Andor’

Following the news of Forest Whitaker returning as his Rogue One character, Ben Mendelsohn has been added to the cast as well.

Read: Disneyland’s ‘Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance’ Sets New Record On Both Coasts, Twice!

According to The Direct, Ben Mendelsohn, who played the role of Director Krennic in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, will be reprising his character in the upcoming Andor prequel series. Since his initial appearance in Rogue One, Krennic has yet to appear on screen elsewhere, which will make this his second appearance in a Star Wars film or show.

The series, which is currently filming, will focus on the titular character of Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), who made his debut in Rogue One. It will take place before the events of the film as he manages his way in the Rebel Alliance. Other characters from Rogue One that are set to appear in the series include Mon Mothma (Genevieve O’Reilly (Mon Mothma) and Saw Garrera (Forest Whitaker). Actors new to the Star Wars universe that are confirmed to appear including Stellan Skarsgård, Fiona Shaw, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, and Kyle Soller in undisclosed roles.

Andor will debut on Disney+ in July of 2022.

Related