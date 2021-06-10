‘Loki’ Does Record Numbers For Disney+ According to Samba TV

It appears Marvel Studios newest series Loki did record numbers for Disney+. According to Samba TV, the series drew over 890,000 households. The third-party streaming statistic company says the series had “the largest US premiere-day audience for any of Marvel’s Disney+ shows.”

The first day numbers for Loki beat out Marvel’s previous series with The Falcon and the Winter Solider (759k) and WandaVision (655k). It also beat out Cruella’s four-day premiere, however, that debuted on Disney+ with Premier Access for $29.99 along with a standard theatrical release.

The numbers prove that audiences are willing and excited to watch Marvel content on Disney+ from the comfort of their homes. It’ll be interesting to see Loki’s numbers after this coming weekend. SambaTV previously estimated 1.7 million households tuned into Falcon and the Winter Soldier‘s first weekend and 1.6M for WandaVision. According to insiders, SambaTV’s numbers don’t tell the whole picture because they don’t include mobile viewers.

Marvel Studios’ Loki features the God of Mischief as he steps out of his brother’s shadow in a new series that takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Tom Hiddleston returns as the title character, joined by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku, and Richard E. Grant. Kate Herron directs Loki, and Michael Waldron is head writer.

