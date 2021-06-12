‘Little Town’ Adds Briana Middleton to Cast

Following the news that Liesl Tommy will be directing Little Town for Disney+, we now have another announcement regarding the upcoming Beauty and the Beast prequel series.

According to our friends at The Illuminerdi, Briana Middleton has joined the upcoming show in a regular role. The young actress will play a 19-year old character who went by “Tilly” in the casting process (this is likely a codename). Middleton studied musical theatre at Carnegie Mellon University and is currently an acting student at the University of North Carolina School for the Arts. Her most recent professional projects include two upcoming films: The Tender Bar (Amazon Studios) and The Last Will and Testament of Charles Abernathy (Netflix).

Filming for Little Town is scheduled to start in the next few months.

Josh Gad, who reprises his role as LeFou in the series, will be working as a co-writer alongside fellow creators Edward Kitsis and Adam Horowitz. Last year, Gad confirmed in a Tweet that Beauty and the Beast composer Alan Menken will be writing new songs for the series.

Before this new addition of Middleton, the only confirmed stars for the show were Luke Evans and Josh Gad as Gaston and LeFou, respectively. However, there is a chance that Emma Watson will appear in the series as well, though most likely as a cameo appearance.

