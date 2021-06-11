‘Black Widow’ Tickets and Disney+ Premier Access Pre-Orders Are Now Available

Marvel Studios’ Black Widow fans can not only choose how they want to see the film, in theaters or at home on Disney+, they can plan ahead beginning today by purchasing advance theater tickets or pre-ordering Premier Access on Disney+. Plus, check out a new featurette, a TV spot that debuted today, and a special message from cast members Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, and David Harbour.

To see Marvel Studios’ Black Widow on the big screen, fans can purchase advance theater tickets through Fandango or wherever tickets are sold.

Purchase Advance Tickets via Fandango: https://www.fandango.com/black-widow-2021-221823/movie-overview

Disney+ subscribers can pre-order Premier Access to Black Widow from June 11 – July 8 for $29.99 in the U.S. and Canada. Once subscribers get Premier Access to the movie, they can watch it as many times as they want on any platform where Disney+ is available, with an active Disney+ subscription.

Pre-order Premier Access on Disney+ for $29.99: http://disneyplus.com/blackwidow

Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger.

Scarlett Johansson reprises her role as Natasha/Black Widow, Florence Pugh (Midsommar) stars as Yelena, David Harbour (Stranger Things) portrays Alexei/The Red Guardian, and Rachel Weisz (The Mummy) is Melina. Black Widow, the first film in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is directed by Cate Shortland and produced by Kevin Feige.

The action-packed spy thriller will launch simultaneously in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access* in most Disney+ markets on July 9, 2021.

