‘Beauty and the Beast’ Prequel Officially Gets The Greenlight At Disney+

For months we’ve been telling you that a Beauty and the Beast prequel series was in the works at Disney+. Now, according to THR, the series has officially been greenlit for a total of eight episodes.



The series, tentatively called Little Town, will feature the return of Gaston and LeFou. Luke Evans and Josh Gad will reprise each respective role. Additionally, the series will star Briana Middleton. Not only will she play Lefou’s step-sister named Tilly, but a vast majority of the plot will revolve around her too.



Taking place several years before the film, after a shocking revelation from her past arises, Tilly, Gaston, and Lefou set off on an adventure that will reunite them with old friends, new reveals, as well as reveal many mysteries and secrets their kingdom has been harboring for years.



Edward Kitsis and Adam Horowitz, who previously created and oversaw the wildly popular ABC series Once Upon A Time, will serve as showrunners of this series alongside Josh Gad. They will also contribute as writers. Now, if the names Kitsis and Horowitz ring a bell that’s because they’re also currently working on another fairy tale series for ABC. Those guys really found their niche, huh?



Kitsis, Horowitz, and Gad will all also executively produce the series with the legendary Alan Menken. Unsurprisingly, Menken will also provide the music for the series. Liesl Tommy will also executively produce, but most importantly she’ll direct the series – as we previously reported – too.



Production is currently slated to begin in early 2022; however, it is unclear when the show will drop on the streaming platform.



Although, Evans and Gad are the only actors contractually confirmed to be appearing on the show, The Hollywood Reporter says that sources indicate that it’s totally possible that other actors from the feature film could appear as cameos or in guest spots.

Source: THR



