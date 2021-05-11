Sarah Hyland Joins ABC’s ‘Epic’ New Fairytale Series

Sarah Hyland arrives at the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

It’s only been about a year since Modern Family has ended, but it appears that one of the show’s actresses is already looking to return to ABC…again.

In addition to working on a new multi-camera sitcom for the network, it appears that Sarah Hyland has also landed a lead role on upcoming fairytale anthology series Epic according to Deadline.

Hyland, who played the oldest child for 11 seasons on the Emmy award winning show, joins the previously announced Brittany O’Grady (Star) and Eleanor Fanyinka (Tom and Jerry).

She will reportedly play a princess named Rose. However, right as she is supposed to wed her Prince Charming he gets cold feet, forcing her to find a new happily ever after.

The other show Hyland is set to appear in is titled Yours, Mine, and Paul’s and is a joint venture between her and Ty Burrell, who co-starred as her father on Modern Family. Since its announcement in August, there haven’t been any additional details released.

Created by Adam Horowitz and Edward Kitsis, the minds behind the network’s wildly popular Once Upon A Time, Epic will once again delve into some of the most iconic fairy tales and fables of all time by reinventing them for a more modern audience. Unlike Once Upon A Time though, this will be an anthology series. Whether that means each episode will be totally unrelated, or if the entire season will be unrelated to future seasons (should the show get picked up) remains to be seen.

James Griffiths (The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers) will direct the pilot.

Expect more casting announcements soon.

Source: Deadline

