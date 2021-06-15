Fireworks Coming Back to Disneyland and Walt Disney World in July

1 min ago Sean Nyberg

This morning Disney made a huge announcement that fans of the parks have been waiting for, fireworks and nighttime shows are coming back to both resorts.

Starting July 4th, “Mickey’s Mix Magic” returns to Disneyland in Anaheim California. The show contains laser features, projections throughout the park, and fireworks above Sleeping Beauty’s Castle.

Starting July 1st on the east coast, Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom and Epcot will both get nighttime spectaculars back to their evenings. “Happily Ever After” is coming back to Magic Kingdom with “Epcot Forever” come back to Epcot, with fireworks lighting up World Showcase nightly.

The nighttime shows were paused during the phased reopening of both resorts. These three shows are classic and beloved, Epcot’s nighttime show will soon change to HarmonioUS, a new nighttime spectacular planned for Walt Disney World’s 50th celebration.

