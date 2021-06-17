Hulu’s ‘How I Met Your Father’ Adds Chris Lowell

Hilary Duff is no longer the lone star of Hulu’s forthcoming How I Met Your Mother sequel/spin-off series. According to Deadline, Chris Lowell has also joined the cast.

If Lowell looks familiar, he played the main antagonist in last year’s critically acclaimed – and Oscar-winning – thriller Promising Young Woman. This time around though, he certainly seems to be one of the good guys.

In the series, Lowell will play Jesse. A friend of Sophie’s (Duff), he’s smart but cynical when it comes to love.

Similar to its predecessor, the series will take place in the near future and revolve around one woman as she tells her son countless stories about how she met his father. Each episode will be a flashback to modern times where we see Sophie and her friends get into various misadventures as singles – and sometimes even as couples – until they finally fall in love.

Fittingly enough, the original creators of How I Met Your Mother will serve as executive producers for the series, which was conceived by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger. It will be released under Disney’s 20th Television banner.

Since casting has begun we should see more announcements soon.

Source: Deadline

