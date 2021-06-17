New Story Details for ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Revealed

We finally have some details regarding the plot of the upcoming Hocus Pocus sequel.

According to The Illuminerdi, Hocus Pocus 2 will revolve around an aspiring witch named Becca. A teenager with few friends, Becca accidentally summons back the Sanderson Sisters on Halloween after finding a dark flame candle at the local magic shop- also the Sanderson Sisters’ former home. The character of Becca is joined by two of her classmates, Izzy and Cassie, an “oddball” and a popular girl who also happens to be Becca’s bully. This matches up with a previous report from The Hollywood Reporter which stated that “three young women accidentally bring the Sanderson Sisters back to modern-day Salem.”

Other characters include Giles the magic shop owner and Sam who is a fellow classmate, a worker at the shop, and potential romantic interest. Lastly, the film will feature Luann, Becca’s stepmother whom she dislikes.

The film will begin production in October, under the working title Candles. Filming will take place in several locations including Rhode Island, Connecticut, and Los Angeles.

Hocus Pocus 2 will see the return of all three Sanderson sisters, with Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy reprising their roles as Winifred, Sarah, and Mary, respectively. Thora Birch has also teased her involvement in the project. The script has been written by Jen D’Angelo of Workaholics fame. It will debut exclusively on Disney+, likely in fall 2022.

Released in 1993 and directed by Kenny Ortega (The Descendants franchise), the original Hocus Pocus focuses on three witches that were accidentally resurrected by a teenage boy in Salem, Massachusetts. Together with his sister, the teenage Max Dennison has to try to steal the witch’s book of spells and stop them from becoming immortal. The film also starred Omri Katz as Max, Thora Birch as Dani, Vanessa Shaw as Allison, Jason Marsden as the voice of Binx, and Doug Jones as Billy.

