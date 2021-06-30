Kevin Feige Confirms Wong’s Appearance In ‘Shang-Chi’

Last week, the arrival of a new Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings trailer sent Marvel fans into a frenzy. Not just because everyone got a better sense of what to expect from the film, but because it literally set the stage for two MCU characters from two very different worlds to face off.



Now, in case you have no idea what I’m talking about, you can check out the full trailer down below. Be sure to pay attention to that final sequence though.









What’s most obvious in the trailer’s final moments is the reappearance of the villainous Abomination, who has been MIA since the events of The Incredible Hulk. However, if you pay close attention you might be able to notice that the person he’s gearing up to fight looks familiar.



After days of rampant speculation, we now have official confirmation that that is indeed Doctor Strange’s sidekick Wong; and from none other than the man at the top of the chain himself: Kevin Feige.



In a recent interview with Rotten Tomatoes, the marvelous mastermind did not hesitate to address (and confirm) the matchup between the characters. Regarding the film’s final trailer he said, “Some fans [were saying], ‘This looks like a character they hadn’t seen in many years named The Abomination, fighting a character that looks like Wong.’ And I can say that the reason it looks like that is because that is Abomination fighting Wong.”



He added that, “[It’s fun] to have a character that we haven’t had on screen in over a decade show up again in the MCU. And to see fans on that little tag of the trailer recognize that and embrace that.”



Feige also teased that the story, “connects back to the very beginning of the MCU.” Considering both the Ten Rings Organization and The Mandarin have had a small background presence since the very first Iron Man it was inevitable.



While it’s not entirely clear what Wong would be doing away from the Sanctum Sanctorum or why he and Abomination would square up in the first place, the fact that the two will cross paths just proves that there are no such things as loose ends in this universe and that anything is truly possible.



Now that Feige’s cleared this up though, the real question is, “Are Wong and Abomination the only established characters that we might see in the film?”

We’ll just have to see.





Directed by Daniel Destin Cretton (Short Term 12, Just Mercy) Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings stars Simu Liu (Kim’s Convenience) as Shang-Chi, a talented martial artist who must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization.



Tony Leung (Hard-Boiled), who plays Shang-Chi’s father Wenwu in the film, will also be introduced as the MCU’s real Mandarin.



Awkwafina (Raya and the Last Dragon), Florian Munteanu (Creed 2), and Ronny Chieng (The Daily Show with Trevor Noah). Michelle Yeoh (Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon) is also set to appear as a totally different character and role than the one she portrayed in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.



Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings hits theaters September 3, 2021.

Source: Rotten Tomatoes

