Blu-ray Release for Pixar’s ‘Luca’ Announced

Like all Pixar films up to this point (including Disney+’s Soul), Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment will be releasing their latest offering on both 4K Ultra HD and standard Blu-ray.

The home video release of Luca will hit shelves on August 3, 2021 and will include behind-the-scenes content, almost all of it new to viewers. Currently, the only available special feature for the film is “Our Italian Inspiration” which can be found on the “Extras” tab under the Disney+ listing.

The full Blu-ray offerings can be found below:

DOLBY ATMOS AUDIO TRACK

Our Italian Inspiration – Experience the joy of discovery as Pixar artists travel to Cinque Terre, Italy, to absorb the beauty and culture of the coastal region which inspired the characters and the quintessential Italian backdrop of “Luca.”

Secretly A Sea Monster – Explore the artistry and technical innovation of Luca’s transformation from sea monster to human, and how the theme of transformation is central to the emotional journey of the main characters.

Best Friends – Best friends can challenge us, inspire us, annoy us, and encourage us. The cast and crew of “Luca” share their own stories about how besties influenced their lives, and how those experiences informed the creation of screen pals Luca, Alberto and Giulia.

Deleted Scenes Introduction – Director Enrico Casarosa introduces scenes not included in the final version of “Luca.” Starfish Hunt (Alternate Opening) – Luca explores the shore and the sea, gathering mussels and starfish, in this serene alternate opening to the film. Isola Del Mare (Alternate Opening) – Luca welcomes viewers to the quiet island he calls home. Festa Del Mare – The boys go to a festival filled with fun … and danger. Here Comes Giulia – Giulia explores Isola Del Mare, where she meets Luca and Alberto, and asks so many questions. Gelato Trouble – Giulia offers to treat Luca and Alberto to something called “gelato.” Sea Monster Cannery – Luca dreams about a magical place filled with Vespas and gelato, but things aren’t quite what they seem.

Optional English SDH, Spanish, French, and Italian subtitles for the main feature

