Marvel Releases First Look at Spider-Man: No Way Home Toys

Earlier this week, we got our (possible) first looks at a scene from Spider-Man: No Way Home via a LEGO set toy leak, which depicted a scene in which Spider-Man, MJ, and Ned are in the Sanctum Workshop alongside Doctor Strange and Wong. This was quickly followed by a toy listing of Funko Pop figures on Reddit.

The leaked Spider-Man: No Way Home LEGO set.

But amid these recent leaks, Marvel has given us our official look at some of the toys, which will be released closer to the movie’s release this December. The toys teased by Marvel includes products from Funko and Nerf and new figures of the Marvel Legends series.

The new Funko and Titan Hero series figures give us our best look at the new Spider-Man costumes, including the new Integrated suit and black and gold suit, so let’s take a look at them. But remember that many of the toys set to be released aren’t necessarily accurate representations of what will appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home.







As we can see, Peter will have at least three suits, including a brand new Black and Gold Suit and a suit that seems to have similar abilities to that of the MCU’s sorcerers. Also pictured is the Advanced Suit from Spider-Man: Far From Home.

We’ve also got a look at MJ and Ned, whose figures don’t reveal anything, but Doctor Strange does seem to be wearing snow boots and is holding a shovel, further cementing the winter setting of No Way Home.





The Titan Hero Series gives us a much better look at how the new Black and Gold (right) suit will look as well as a new figure of the Iron Spider Suit figure from previous films.

New figures are added to the Marvel Legend Series include the Black and Gold Suit and J.K. Simmons’ J. Jonah Jameson. Simmons played the character in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man Trilogy (2002-2007) before reprising his role in Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) and is rumoured to be appearing in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will be released in theatres on December 17th, 2021, and for a look at the other Spider-Man: No Way Home merchandise, head over to the Marvel website.

