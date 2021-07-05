‘Black Panther’ Disney+ Spin-Off Series Gets a New LLC

Marvel Studios recently started production on their Black Panther sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The studio also has two spin-off series in development in the fictional world of Wakanda. Little is known regarding both series’ but thanks to a new report, it looks like one of them is gearing up for pre-production.

According to The Ronin, the upcoming Wakanda series for Disney+ has received an official LLC (limited liability company) attached to it. The LLC goes by Maglev Train Productions.

The LLC seemingly confirms the return to Wakanda, as The Wakandan Maglev Train, seen in Black Panther, is a highly advanced magnetic levitation train used in Wakanda. It is used both for public transportation in the Golden City and for carrying Vibranium at high speed inside the Great Mound. T’Challa and Killmonger had their final battle on the tracks of the train.

Not much is known on the Wakanda series, which the internet is calling The Kingdom of Wakanda. The official announcement on the series came a few months back when Black Panther and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever director Ryan Coogler and his production banner Proximity Media inked a lucrative 5-year TV deal with Disney. Coogler is expected to write and produce on the project. No word yet if he will direct episodes.

That isn’t the only project in the works. A series centered on Okoye, the General of the Dora Milaje and the head of Wakandan armed forces and intel, is also in the works. Danai Gurira will return to the role. Per her lawyer Jamie Mandelbaum, he’s seemingly brokered a deal between the actress and Marvel for her to appear in multiple future projects, which would include her solo series.

We will return to the world of Wakanda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is set to hit theaters on July 8, 2022.

