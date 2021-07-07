First Look at “President Loki” Coming to Avengers Campus

4 hours ago Skyler Shuler

Hot off his brief appearance in episode five of Loki, we get our first look at “President Loki.” The character will make his appearance at Avengers Campus at Disney’s California Adventure starting today. As we have seen in previous weeks the Loki character at the park has changed with each new episode of the hit Disney+ series.

Would you vote for Loki? Check out Loki’s latest look at Disney #CaliforniaAdventure Park and catch up with #Loki on DisneyPlus! #AvengersCampus

Loki, Marvel Studios’ newest original series, launched on Disney+ Wednesday, June 9, with new episodes streaming every Wednesday through July 14.

Marvel Studios’ Loki features the God of Mischief as he steps out of his brother’s shadow in a new series that takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Tom Hiddleston returns as the title character, joined by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku, and Richard E. Grant. Kate Herron directs Loki, and Michael Waldron is head writer. 

