The Disneyland Hotel Has Finally Reopened After Lengthy Closure

To kick off the Fourth of July weekend, Disney reopened their oldest hotel, the original Disneyland Hotel at the Disneyland Resort. This marks the first time that all three Disneyland hotels have been open since the pandemic closures in March 2020.

The hotel was first opened back in 1955, merely a few months after the original Magic Kingdom, Disneyland, opened its gates. The hotel was owned by the Wrather Corporation for it’s first 33 years, that changed in 1988 when Disney purchased the hotel outright.

Disneyland Hotel at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim California

As we reported earlier, the beloved restaurant, Steakhouse 55, would not be reopening with the hotel. But a number of fan favorites, like Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar and Tangaroa Terrace Tropical bar & Grill have reopened for guests.

During the closure the Disneyland Hotel underwent a number of room renovations that saw new carpeting and changes to the beds. There is no news yet on the status of the planned DVC expansion, however, much of the hotel expansions in Disneyland will likely be determined by the city of Anaheim’s response to Disneyland Forward, the proposal that would allow Disney to renovate large portions of the resort.

If you are heading to Disneyland and you want to stay in the first, and only, hotel that Walt Disney himself visited, then click here for more information.

