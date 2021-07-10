Exclusive: Trailers for Pixar’s ‘Turning Red’ Are Coming Very Soon

The first trailer for Pixar’s Turning Red might be just around the corner!

Turning Red is the next film from Pixar Animation Studios, and besides a brief look shared during Disney’s Investor Day in December 2020, we’ve not been shown much about the film – but it seems we’ll be getting our first proper look at the movie very soon!

Academy Award-winner Domee Shi will direct the film, and it will follow Mei Lee, a confident thirteen-year-old girl who “poofs” into a giant red panda whenever she gets a little too excited. Turning Red is set to be the first cinema exclusive for Pixar since Onward was released in early 2020.

As mentioned, we’ve only had one brief look at the movie, which is linked at the bottom of this page, but two trailers might arrive as soon as next week!

On July 9th, the BBFC (British Board of Film Classification) rated two two-minute trailers for Turning Red which, according to the website, will be released on July 12th. Right now, we can’t confirm the release date, but the BBFC is a reliable source as they rate every movie, TV show, adult film, and trailer that is released in the UK, and without their certification, no film can be legally released.

Since the website has listed two trailers for Turning Red in their recent decision section, they are probably identical with only minor differences, but only time will tell. Both trailers have been rated U by the BBFC, U meaning Universal, which is the British equivalent to the US’ G rating.

Turning Red will be released in Spring 2022.

