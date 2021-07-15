Antonio Banderas Joins The Cast Of ‘Indiana Jones 5’

Despite Harrison Ford’s injury, production on Indiana Jones 5 is well underway. While yesterday we shared with you some unofficial set photos from Indiana Jones, today we have news that the cast has yet another interesting addition.



According to Deadline, Antonio Banderas – yes THE Antonio Banderas – is the latest actor to join the cast. He joins the (obviously returning) Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Renée Wilson, and Toby Jones.



While plot details are currently being kept under wraps, we do a have a hunch that the film will take place in the 1960’s and revolve around the space race.



In lieu of Steven Spielberg, who helmed the first four films, James Mangold is taking up directing duties. John Williams is returning to compose the film’s score.



Despite the film’s already announced production delay, the still untitled sequel is expected to be released in a little over a year on July 29, 2022.



