Josh Gad Opens up About LeFou’s Sexuality on Disney+ ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Prequel Series

Back in 2017, it was revealed that Gaston’s sidekick Lefou would be gay in Disney’s live-action version of Beauty and the Beast. While the character’s sexuality was hinted at in the film, a case could be made that it wasn’t addressed 100%. Now, the two villains have a prequel series in the works at Disney+. Now, the question becomes, will it LeFou’s sexuality be addressed in this new series?

While speaking with Variety, Josh Gad discussed the new series, which revolves around Gaston and LeFou’s friendship, and shared what we can expect from the series and LeFou:

“You’re going to have to tune in when this show airs to see what we’re working up, but in the process of working on it, we’re asking ourselves every relevant question about these characters and endeavoring to do right by them and by this world. I think that we have origin stories here that are unbelievably exciting because they’re unexpected. And I think ‘expect the unexpected’ is all I can really say. And not just with regard to LeFou and Gaston but to a lot of the new characters that we’re introducing.” Josh Gad on “Just for Variety” podcast.

The eight-episode series, tentatively called Little Town, will feature the return of Gaston and LeFou. Luke Evans and Gad will reprise each respective role. Additionally, the series will star Briana Middleton. Not only will she play Lefou’s step-sister named Tilly, but a vast majority of the plot will revolve around her too.

Taking place several years before the film, after a shocking revelation from her past arises, Tilly, Gaston, and Lefou set off on an adventure that will reunite them with old friends, new reveals, as well as reveal many mysteries and secrets their kingdom has been harboring for years. Disney is expected to engage Emma Watson (Belle), Dan Stevens (Beast), Ewan McGregor (Lumiere), Ian McKellan (Cogsworth), and Emma Thompson (Mrs. Potts) for potential appearances.

Edward Kitsis and Adam Horowitz, who previously created and oversaw the wildly popular ABC series Once Upon A Time, will serve as showrunners of this series alongside Josh Gad. They will also contribute as writers. Now, if the names Kitsis and Horowitz ring a bell that’s because they’re also currently working on another fairy tale series for ABC.

Kitsis, Horowitz, and Gad will all also executively produce the series with the legendary Alan Menken. Unsurprisingly, Menken will also provide the music for the series. Liesl Tommy will also executively produce, but most importantly she’ll direct the series, as we previously reported too.

Production is currently slated to begin in early 2022; however, it is unclear when the show will drop on the streaming platform.

