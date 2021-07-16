Vivien Lyra Blair Reportedly Cast as Young Leia in ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’

Production is underway on the Disney+ Star Wars series, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and details have been pretty scarce. Thanks to a new report from Cinelinx, all that is about to change.

Rumors have swirled the internet regarding characters that could appear in the series, including a young Luke Skywalker and young Leia Organa. Well, according to the site the studio has found their Leia. The site is reporting Vivien Lyra Blair, who is best known for Netflix films Bird Box and We Can Be Heroes, has nabbed the iconic role. A young actress who is already familiar with working on big streaming projects is a nice fit for Disney+.

The site goes on to say that Sung Kang (F9), who was officially announced to be a part of the when production started, will be playing an Inquisitor, tasked with hunting down Obi-Wan. This would confirm earlier reports that Obi-Wan Kenobi will face Inquisitors and even duel one in a lightsaber fight.

Set to take place decades between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope plot details are currently being kept close to the vest. One thing is certain though. As Jimmy Kimmel affirmed, and after being promised by Kathleen Kennedy at Disney Investor Day this past December, the series will feature “the rematch of the century” between Kenobi and Vader.

Deborah Chow, who helmed several episodes of the first season of The Mandalorian will both produce and direct the entire series which is reported to consist of 6 hour-long episodes. The series is currently one of several Star Wars series in development for Disney+, alongside Andor and The Book of Boba Fett.

In addition to reprising his role as the titular Jedi for the series, Hayden Christensen will return to play Darth Vader too. Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse will also appear in the original roles from the franchise.

The remaining cast consists of Moses Ingram (The Queen’s Gambit), Kumail Nanjiani (The Big Sick), Indira Varma (Game of Thrones), Rupert Friend (Homeland), O’Shea Jackson Jr. (Straight Outta Compton), Sung Kang (Fast and Furious franchise), Simone Kessell (Terra Nova), Benny Safdie (Pieces of a Woman), and Maya Erskine (Pen15).

