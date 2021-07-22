Streaming Dates for The Walking Dead, Season 11 – Part 1 Revealed

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The Walking Dead finds itself a new home across Europe where the FOX Channels have been shutting down.

It’s been a long road for The Walking Dead, most will say too long, but the hit zombie apocalypse series is about to come to an end after what will be twelve years on the small screen.

The eleventh and final season will consist of three separate blocks of eight episodes, with the first block airing on AMC in the US from August 22nd to October 10th, 2021, and the final block concluding the series in 2022.

In territories where The Walking Dead has become a Star Original series, fans will be pleased to know that they will only have to wait one day for each episode, with the first episode launching on August 23rd 2021, exclusively on Disney+.

Norman Reedus (Daryl) and returning cast member Lauren Cohan (Maggie) in the new season of The Walking Dead.

Since July, Disney+ has been launching content two days each week, Wednesday for Disney+ Originals and Fridays for Star Originals. This means The Walking Dead will have its very own day – Monday!

The following streaming dates are for all the countries where The Walking Dead is a Star Original Series only. For American dates, go back one day. It’s also best to note that while The Walking Dead is available in quite a few countries, it’s not a Star Original in all of them, which means the final season may not be available for you until a later date.

1. Acheron: Part I – August 23rd

2. Acheron: Part II – August 30th

3. Hunted – September 6th

4. Rendition – September 13th

5. Out of the Ashes – September 20th

6. On the Inside – September 27th

7. Promises Broken – October 4th

8. For Blood – October 11th

The Walking Dead is a Star Original series in Belgium, Ireland, Italy, and the United Kingdom.*

*If I’ve missed any countries, don’t be afraid to let me know in the comments below, and I’ll add them to the list!

