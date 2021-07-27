Sylvester Stallone Rumored To Return For ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3’

Of the many characters James Gunn has introduced us to in his Guardians of the Galaxy films, Sylvester Stallone’s Stakar Ogord stands out as one of the most fascinating because of both how little we know about him and the implication that he and Yondu served as members of a totally different team of galactic defenders before the Guardians ever existed.



While it seemed unclear if moviegoers would ever see him again following his appearance in Vol. 2, someone close to Stallone might have just unwittingly confirmed that he’s actually be gearing up to film the franchise’s third installment.



In a Reddit post from a user claiming to have attended a screening of the new film Midnight in the Switchgrass and a subsequent Q&A with its director Randall Emmett, it’s alleged that Emmett briefly mentioned Stallone’s involvement in Guardians of the Galaxy 3. Now, even though Stallone has nothing to do with the film, the user claims the director brought up his name while talking about all of his connections in Hollywood.



Considering that Emmett is credited as a producer on a few of Stallone’s most recent films (Escape Plan 2, Backtrace), there is a good chance he’s telling the truth.



Also, keeping in mind that Gunn and Stallone seemed to have such a good time together on the set of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 that he asked him to come back and make a contribution to The Suicide Squad, future collaborations certainly aren’t outside the realm of possibility. Not to mention, it’d be really cool to see more of the original Guardians of the Galaxy from the comics in more than just a cameo on the big screen. As always, we’ll just have to see.



Because this info was sourced from a Reddit post and that, as even the user says, there is no video proof, we urge you all to take this tidbit of info with a grain of salt.



Although it’s unclear just how big of a role they’ll play, the current iteration of the Guardians of the Galaxy will appear again onscreen in next year’s Thor: Love and Thunder. Shortly after, they’ll star in their very own holiday special for Disney+.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is currently slated to begin filming this fall, before blasting off into theaters on May 5, 2023.



Source: Reddit



















