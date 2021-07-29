Searchlight’s Mystery Sam Rockwell, Saoirse Ronan Film Gets Title; Releases First Image

The first details about Searchlight’s upcoming murder mystery film emerged today. While previously untitled, according to Deadline, the film is now expected to be called See How They Run.

It stars Academy Award winner Sam Rockwell (Iron Man 2), Academy Award nominee Saoirse Ronan (Lady Bird), Academy Award nominee David Oyelowo (Queen of Katwe), Academy Award winner Adrien Brody (The French Dispatch) , Ruth Wilson (The Lone Ranger), and will be the feature film directorial debut of Tom George.

The first still from the film was also released.

Set in 1950s London, the film will follow the production of a play that suddenly screeches to a halt when one of the leads is murdered.

Rockwell will play the detective trying to investigate the murder, while Ronan will play his constable.

The film is expected to be released sometime next year.

