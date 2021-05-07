The Muppets Return to Disney+ in ‘Muppets Haunted Mansion’ Coming This Fall

The Muppets will make their triumphant return to Disney+ later this year. The gang will now appear in their first-ever Halloween special, and an iconic Walt Disney attraction will be used as the backdrop …Obviously you know what attraction we are referring to here.

Gonzo and Pepe the King Prawn announced the Muppets first-ever Halloween special, Muppets Haunted Mansion, debuting this fall exclusively on Disney+. The brand-new special will feature a star-studded Muppets cast, celebrity cameos, all-new music and spooky fun for families to enjoy together. The announcement was made today to help celebrate the Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products’ “Halfway to Halloween” event.

Muppets Haunted Mansion takes place on Halloween night, when Gonzo is challenged to spend one very daring night in the most grim grinning place on Earth …The Haunted Mansion.

This becomes the second Haunted Mansion project Disney has in development. A long in development Haunted Mansion reboot for big screen recently tapped Justin Simien (Bad Hair) to direct, and will bring a fresh new take to the project. Katie Dippold (Ghostbusters) wrote the most recent draft of the script. Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich, the duo behind Disney’s live-action Aladdin and the upcoming Lilo & Stitch remake, are producing under their Rideback production banner. Haunted Mansion is being intended for a theatrical release, not Disney+ as some have rumored and will be live-action.

