Disney+ to Release Second Season of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ ‘Short Circuit Experimental Films’

Disney+ and Walt Disney Animation Studios present Season 2 of Short Circuit Experimental Films launches on August 4, 2021. The first trailer for the series of short films has also been released.

Read: ‘The Muppets Studio’ Unveils New Logo and Hints at Future Projects

Short Circuit, Walt Disney Animation Studios’ innovative and experimental short film program where anyone at the Studio can pitch an idea and potentially be selected to create their own short, marks the fifth anniversary of the program’s inception with the debut of five new shorts exclusively on Disney+. This new selection of short films by a group of filmmakers hailing from various departments throughout Disney Animation explores five unique visual and storytelling styles. Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Short Circuit Experimental Films streams August 4 on Disney+.

Season 2 titles include:

Dinosaur Barbarian

Directed by Kim Hazel

Battling evil is all in a day’s work for Dinosaur Barbarian, but what about taking out the trash? Sometimes even a superhero needs to clean up his act.

Going Home

Directed by Jacob Frey

A story about growing up and the meaning of home in which a young adult repeatedly visits his hometown, but with every new arrival he starts to face the inevitable: change.

Crosswalk

Directed by Ryan Green

A law-abiding citizen must find his inner strength to cross the street at a light that won’t change.

Songs to Sing in the Dark

Directed by Riannon Delanoy

Two creatures living in the depths of a dark cave engage in a battle of acoustic one-upmanship. As things escalate, they come to realize that they are stronger together.

No. 2 to Kettering

Directed by Liza Rhea

On a dreary, ordinary morning, a girl learns how the power of laughter can lift even the most sullen among her fellow bus riders along their journey to Kettering.

Related