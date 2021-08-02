‘Ms. Marvel’ May Be Delayed Until Early 2022

In a new report from Matt Webb Mitovich from TVLine, Marvel Studios may push back their newest series, Ms. Marvel, to early 2022.

“I ASKED AROUND AND IT IS VERY SAFE TO ASSUME AT THIS POINT THAT MS. MARVEL IS NOW ON TRACK FOR AN EARLY 2022 PREMIERE.”

There’s no word official word from the studio as of yet; however, Hawkeye looks like it’s still on track for it’s November release date.

We did, however, get a new look at Iman Vellani’s titular character, check it out here!

Based on the popular comics revolving around 16-year-old Pakistani-American and New Jersey native Kamala Khan, the forthcoming Disney+ series will chronicle her origin and journey to becoming the MCU’s first Ms. Marvel.

Ms. Marvel stars Iman Vellani, who is also set to appear alongside Brie Larson in the Captain Marvel sequel recently retitled to The Marvel’s. The series also stars the Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Naki, Azher Usman, Travina Springer, Nimra Bucha, and Farhan Akhtar.

The series is expected to drop later this year. You can check out a sizzle reel, which debuted at last year’s Disney Investor Day below:

Source: TVLine

