Disneyland Paris’ Premier Access Prices Revealed

The new Disney Premier Access sign above the entrance to Autopia. Image Source: DLP Report

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Disneyland Paris has launched its replacement to the FastPass service – Disney Premier Access.

Last month Disney announced that the FastPass service would be retired at Disneyland Paris and replaced with Disney Premier Access.

Premier Access will serve the same purpose as FastPass, except it will come with a price. Depending on the attraction, it will cost guests €8-€15 per person, and those prices may fluctuate depending on the day.

Guests who choose to pay for the new service can purchase a maximum of three Premier Access “tickets” for each attraction per guest per day, and up to twelve tickets for one attraction and one time slot at a time, depending on availability.

READ: ‘Ms. Marvel’ May Be Delayed Until Early 2022

Premier Access is now in effect at Disneyland Paris, and thanks to DLP Report, we know the current prices of some of the attractions, and the internet is buzzing with absolute shock.

As you can see that the prices are quite hefty; with Buzz Lightyear Laser Blast costing €15 per person, it will cost €60 for a family of four to ride it once if they were to purchase a Premier Access pass.

The tiered pricing is already causing a storm online, with many Disney fans unsatisfied with both prices and the idea of Premier Access as a whole. Many Twitter users have accused Disney of “daylight robbery“, while others have expressed their concerns that Disney will continue to focus their efforts on prioritising wealthier guests.

READ: “Magic Key” Replacing Disneyland Annual Passholder Program

Only time will tell if Premier Access proves popular at Disneyland Paris. Still, if rumours are to be believed, we may be seeing it or something similar introduced to the American parks at some point in the future.

Currently, FastPass is not in service at the American parks due to Covid, but there has been no announcement on any replacements to the service.

Related