“Magic Key” Replacing Disneyland Annual Passholder Program

A new program called “Magic Key” was announced today. The new program is expected to replace the Disneyland Annual Passholder Program. Check back tomorrow for full details on the announcement. However, you can check out the small announcement below.

Introducing the Magic Key program!
As one of our biggest fans, we wanted to make sure you were the first to know about this NEW offering. We are thrilled about this coming announcement and we encourage you to stay tuned because all the details will be revealed tomorrow no earlier than 1 p.m. PST!
