Kirsten Dunst & Deborah Ann Woll Spotted in LA Amid ‘No Way Home’ Reshoots

Two popular actresses from two seperate Marvel projects have been spotted together… could it be for…?

As fans continue to quite literally scream at them to release the trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home, Sony are busy in Los Angeles filming the reshoots for the film.

It’s been an open secret for quite a while now that No Way Home will be a multiverse movie with cast members from previous Spider-Man franchises set to return, one of them being Emmy and 3-time Golden-Globe nominee Kirsten Dunst.

Dunst played Mary-Jane Watson in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy, which ran from 2002 to 2007.

Another actor who is to reprise their role is Charlie Cox, who played Matt Murdock/Daredevil in the Netflix Original Series, Daredevil and The Defenders. And thanks to BigScreenLeaks, a second Daredevil actor may be returning for Spider-Man: No Way Home.

In Daredevil, Matt Murdock’s love interest was Karen Page, played by Deborah Ann Woll, a journalist who helped expose the Kingpin.

With No Way Home reshoots moving from Atlanta to Los Angeles, cast members have started to be noticed in public together, two of them being Dunst and Woll who were recently spotted together.





Naturally, the two might just be friends catching up while they’re both in the city, buuuuuuut… it’s still safe to assume that they are part of the reshoots.

Be sure to keep your eyes on The Disinsider for more updates on Spider-Man: No Way Home

