Marvel’s ‘Shang-Chi’ Eyeing $35-$55 Million Opening

We are getting closer to the release of Marvel Studios newest film, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. While talk of the box office has been more gloom than bloom, there is a chance Shang-Chi can change that. According to Box Office Pro, the film is long-range tracking to make $35M-$55M domestically in its Labor Day weekend opening. This would put it well below Black Widow‘s $80M domestic opening last month. However, September is not a big box office month and Shang-Chi won’t have much competition and could still break a couple records.

Box Office Pro Analyst, Shawn Robbins points out that the film could help boost numbers from Asian-Americans. The demographic was a huge part of the success of films such as Crazy Rich Asians and Godzilla vs Kong. Robbins also points out the film has seen a big boost in marketing thanks to the Tokyo Olympics, which was watched by millions across the country. New trailers and TV spots have been really positive amongst social media, showing off the shear fun and excitement this movie is expected to bring to the big screen.

Despite the Delta Variant seeing numbers rise across the country, theater owners are hoping the vaccination numbers will also rise. Theaters in areas with mask mandates aren’t seeing capacity limits so that’s a good sign for theaters and box office potential. Yesterday, Disney CEO, Bob Chapek confirmed that Shang-Chi will maintain a theatrical release, with a Disney+ release after 45 days. We will have to wait and see at this point what will happen at the box office but if i’m being honest, this isnt looking good for our newest Marvel hero.

Read: Jude Law Returning For ‘The Marvels’?

Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, who must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization. The film also stars Tony Leung as Wenwu, Awkwafina as Shang-Chi’s friend Katy and Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, as well as Fala Chen, Meng’er Zhang, Florian Munteanu, and Ronny Chieng. Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and produced by Kevin Feige and Jonathan Schwartz, with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Charles Newirth serving as executive producers.

Shang-Chi’s journey is told with stunning visuals, the MCU’s signature spectacle, and displays of mind-blowing action, along with the talents of a diverse, stellar cast and a relatable story. Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings opens in U.S. theaters on September 3.

Image: Marvel Studios

Related