‘Moon Knight’ Costume Supposedly Leaks and We Dig it

Marvel Studios is still in production on their highly-anticipated new series Moon Knight. While the studio has been able to keep details on the project quiet, it appears something huge has leaked. Marvel HUB on Twitter has shared what looks to be our first look at Oscar Isaac as the titular hero in full costume.

Get a good look before it's gone! A 'supposed' first look at Moon Knight's costume in the upcoming Disney+ series. 'Moon Knight' will be played by Oscar Isaac.



Sources are still iffy, stand by… pic.twitter.com/LXIRF37yzK — Marvel HUB (@MarvelNewsHub) August 13, 2021

While they claim their sources are iffy, we have asked around and have been told the validity of this image is indeed real.

Comic accurate suit

This first look shows that the studio is continuing to up their game in providing fans the most comic accurate suits. From the two crescent moons, to the hood, and the white eyes, it will be a treat to see Moon Knight in action.

Based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, Moon Knight will follow the adventures of a former U.S Marine with dissociative identity disorder (DID) name Marc Spector who becomes the avatar for the ancient Egyptian moon god Khonshu and a crime-fighting mercenary after discovering his statue.

Also set to star is Ethan Hawke, May Calamawy, Dina Shihabi. Alexander Cobb, Gaspard Ulliel, and Loic Mabanza. Recent rumors have come out stating Sharon Carter’s The Power Broker will also make an appearance. The Umbrella Academy‘s Jeremy Slater is both the series’ showrunner and lead writer, while Mohamed Diab, Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead (Synchronic) will all divvy up directing duties on its six episodes.

Moon Knight will premiere sometime in 2022 on Disney+, as a part of the fourth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

