Y: The Last Man Arriving on Disney+ (Intl) This September!
Disney+ has been pretty slow when it comes to adding new content to it’s Star section, with most of the Star Originals being shows that were cancelled over a year ago, and other titles taking weeks and sometimes months to even arrive.
And many feared it would be the same for Y: The Last Man, one of the most anticipated shows coming to Hulu this year – but fear no more, because non-US subscribers will only have to wait just over a week longer than the US!
Based upon the graphic novel by Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra, Y: The Last Man begins when all living mammals with a Y chromosome inexplicably die, leaving only two X chromosome survivors – Yorick and his Capuchin monkey, Ampersand.
The series debuts on Hulu with a double bill on September 13th and on Disney+ in all international territories (excluding Canada) on September 22nd with a triple bill. That means non-US/Canadian subscribers will only have to wait two days for new episodes to become available on Disney+.
We predict that Y: The Last Man will arrive in Latin America on the same day via Disney’s upcoming general entertainment streaming service, Star+, but there has been no official confirmation yet.