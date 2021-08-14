‘Peter Pan & Wendy’ Wraps Filming

After five months of filming, Disney’s Peter Pan & Wendy has wrapped production in Labrador and New Foundland. The long-in-development live-action adaptation will now move into a lengthy post-production process.

Alyssa Wapanatâhk who will play Tiger Lily, shared the announcement via her Instagram stories. Members of the crew shot off some small fireworks, which ironically looks like little pixie dust particles.

Image: Wapanatâhk‘s Instagram story

Wapanatâhk‘s also shared a statement on Instagram, “Holding space for this character. Something so powerful yet only in my hands for a moment in this life. Here’s to the last day! …Last day in the beautiful scenery of Newfoundland, with the strong winds and kindness from all the locals. Love you Neverland.”

Peter Pan & Wendy stars Jude Law (Fantastic Beasts, Captain Marvel) as Captain Hook; Ever Anderson (Black Widow) as Wendy; Alexander Molony (The Reluctant Landlord) as Peter Pan; Yara Shahidi (Black•ish) as Tinker Bell; Jim Gaffigan (Troop Zero); Molly Parker (House of Cards) as Mrs. Darling; Alan Tudyk (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) as Mr. Darling; newcomers Joshua Pickering as John; Jacobi Jupe, brother of actor Noah Jupe, as Michael and the aforementioned Wapanatâhk as Tiger Lily.

The film is directed by David Lowery (Pete’s Dragon, The Green Knight) and produced by Jim Whitaker (Pete’s Dragon).

The film was originally set to be released on Disney’s streaming service, Disney+, and some time later scheduled to be released theatrically, but in December 2020, the film was officially announced during Disney’s Investor Day Meeting last December, and is expected to be released as a Disney+ exclusive again due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The film is scheduled to be released on Disney+ in 2022.

We will be getting our first look at the film during Disney+ Day in November. Disney+ will also show off tons of from projects like Pinocchio, Disenchanted, and various projects from Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and the Muppets.

