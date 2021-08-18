‘Captain America 4’ Filming Details Revealed

As if this week wasn’t already an exhilarating one for Marvel fans…

Following the announcement that Anthony Mackie had officially closed a deal to return and star in the next installment of Captain America for Marvel Studios, it appears that we may already have an idea of when the company wants to begin production. And it’s a lot sooner than anyone might have expected.

According to sources close to The Cosmic Circus, Captain America 4 might actually shoot as soon as next summer. The site specifically states that preparation could begin as early as May of 2022, while shooting could happen as soon as June!

Like most other Marvel productions, Georgia is being eyed as the primary location.

Keep in mind that even though The Cosmic Circus is extremely confident in this info there’s always a possibility this information can change – even if it is true. So we implore you to take it with a grain of salt. Scheduling conflicts are a real thing, plus it’s not entirely clear if a script has been finalized. That could also effect production.

Nevertheless, Mackie is back, and this film is coming sooner rather than later. That is a cause for celebration in, and of, itself.

Source: The Cosmic Circus

Related