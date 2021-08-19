John Leguizamo Joins Searchlights ‘The Menu’

2 days ago Jordan Simmons

Emmy Award-winning John Leguizamo is in final talks to join Searchlights’ The Menu.

According to Deadline, the film is “a dark comedic psychological thriller set in the world of eccentric culinary culture, centuring on a young couple who visit an exclusive restaurant on a remote island where an acclaimed chef has prepared a lavish tasting menu.”

John Leguizamo in his play “Latin History for Morons”. Source: NBC News.

Leguizamo, who was awarded a Special Tony Award for his work and commitment to bringing diverse stories to Broadway, will join Anya Taylor-Joy, Ralph Fiennes, Nicholas Hoult, and Hong Chau in the film.

The Menu will be produced by Adam McKay and Betsy Koch and directed by Mark Mylod.

Source: Deadline

