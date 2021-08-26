Ashley Eckstein Talks Ahsoka Tano and Her Love of Star Wars
The voice of the animated and book-borne Ahsoka Tano fills in her personal story for Disney fans.
I remember seeing the Star Wars: The Clone Wars movie in theaters. Yes, I am the one (it brought in a little over $68-million worldwide).
Not knowing what was coming, afterward, I recall being a little confused. It was not because I didn’t enjoy the movie (I saw it twice in theaters), but because I wanted to understand Lucasfilm’s play with Ahsoka.
“Sky Guy” and “Snips” punctuated the action with less than digestible banter. But, there were moments that really resonated with me as a Star Wars fan. However, I would say that my heart still felt loyal to Genndy Tartakovsky’s version of Star Wars: Clone Wars.
That said, I liked Ahsoka, even back in 2008.
Fast forward to 2021, and Ahsoka remains very high on my favorite Star Wars character list. And I think voice actor Ashley Eckstein is a huge part of that.
“When Ahsoka first came out, she was not loved,” explained Eckstein succinctly (but with a laugh) in a new video posted by Disney’s social media accounts. “And then I thought, ‘You know what, I’m going to go to the fans and just ask them for patience.”
Given patience, Ahsoka was….
“Because we were always a season ahead, and I knew how far she had come just in one season,” added Ashley. “I said [to fans] ‘Look, trust me. Just go on this journey with her.’ And I said, ‘If you stick with her, I promise you; you’re going to like this character.
“And that’s what happened.”
Eckstein told viewers that after just one season, Ahsoka had “changed people’s minds.”
Moreover, Eckstein became one of the most beloved performers in a galaxy far, far away.
However, Ashley does not take her role in The Saga for granted.
“Ahsoka means so much to me that literally, I wake up every day, and I try to be a real-life version of Ahsoka.
“Because I’m just a fan, too.”
Check out the whole video. Eckstein is great (and so is the animation)!