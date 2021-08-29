Ed Asner, Star Of Disney and Pixar’s ‘Up’, Passes Away

SAVANNAH, GA - OCTOBER 28: Ed Asner attends the 21st SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 28, 2018 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD)

Emmy Award winner Ed Asner passed away Sunday at the age of 91. His family announced the news on Twitter.

We are sorry to say that our beloved patriarch passed away this morning peacefully. Words cannot express the sadness we feel. With a kiss on your head- Goodnight dad. We love you. — Ed Asner (@TheOnlyEdAsner) August 29, 2021

While most known for his role on The Mary Tyler Moore Show and its spin-off Lou Grant, younger audiences might know him – or at least recognize his voice – from Disney and Pixar’s Up. He played the lead Carl Fredricksen alongside Academy Award winner Christopher Plummer, who sadly also passed away earlier this year.

In addition to his distinguished (and record breaking) career on both the big and small screens, Asner previously served as President of the Screen Actors Guild.

Asner most recently secured a guest spot on the popular Netflix series Cobra Kai, and his voice will also be featured in the upcoming Disney+ series Dug Days. He joins the late Chadwick Boseman in posthumously appearing in an animated Disney project.

This is a developing story, so we will have more info as it becomes available.

Related