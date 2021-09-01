Disney’s ‘Haunted Mansion’ Reboot Begins Filming Later This Month!

A little over a month ago we received word that a reboot of Disney’s Haunted Mansion was in development, and that Tiffany Haddish and LaKeith Stanfield were circling roles in it.

Now, thanks to Production Weekly, not only can we confirm that both are officially attached, but production is actually set to start in less than two weeks in Atlanta! This is totally different from what we previously reported on. At the earliest, the film wasn’t expected to begin filming until October.

Its working title will also reportedly be “Joyride”.

Justin Simien, who was previously announced to be working on a Lando Calrissian solo series for Disney+, will helm the film. Although it’s unclear when Disney plans to release the film, seeing that it looks like it’s being fast-tracked, Star Wars fans might have to wait a little bit longer for that series.

Kate Dippold, who penned the 2016 female-led reboot of Ghostbusters, will write the script.

This version of the story will mark the second time the attraction makes its way to the big screen, following the 2003 film. Directed by Rob Minkoff (The Lion King), 2003’s The Haunted Mansion received negative reviews and has long remained all-but ignored by The Walt Disney Company.

This will also depart from the long-awaiting Guillermo Del Toro version, which was to be written and directed by the filmmaker, with a story centered on the Hatbox Ghost.

Plot details are currently being kept under wraps, but at the very least the film will be an expansion of the lore established by the popular Disneyland and Disney World ride.

