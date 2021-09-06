Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Last Call: New Trailer Drops Details

Dok-Ondar sends players on assignment in the VR game based on Disney Parks’ Galaxy’s Edge

Pandemic-wise, my family has been stuck in New England for the better part of two years. However, thanks to Oculus Quest and ILMxLAB, we’ll be heading to Batuu again really, really soon.

Last week, StarWars.com highlighted the new game and posted a new trailer for the immersive VR experience, the next episode of Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Last Call; coming to Oculus Quest on September 15.

The team on The Mother Ship posted:

A new enemy. Image: ILMxLAB.

Dok-Ondar’s final assignment for you is almost here, and there’s lots of new intel to help prepare for the adventure... ILMxLAB, Lucasfilm’s award-winning immersive entertainment studio, revealed today a full gameplay trailer and new details for Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge — Last Call.

StarWars.com also gave some important details regarding who you might meet along the way:

New friends. Image: ILMxLAB.

Hondo Ohnaka (Jim Cummings –Winnie the Pooh, Aladdin, The Princess and the Frog)

(Jim Cummings –Winnie the Pooh, Aladdin, The Princess and the Frog) Neeva (Anika Noni Rose – The Princess and the Frog, Dreamgirls, Them)

(Anika Noni Rose – The Princess and the Frog, Dreamgirls, Them) Stormtrooper Lt. Gauge (Daman Mills – Dragon Ball Super: Broly, Final Fantasy VII Remake)

(Daman Mills – Dragon Ball Super: Broly, Final Fantasy VII Remake) Gangster Boggs Triff (Darin DePaul – Spider-man, Shazam!)

(Darin DePaul – Spider-man, Shazam!) IG-88 voiced by (Rhys Darby – Yes Man, Flight of the Conchords)

Ady Sun’Zee (Ellie Araiza)

Previously, ILMxLAB had revealed:

And some old friends, too. Image: ILMxLAB.

R2-D2 (himself)

(himself) C-3PO (Anthony Daniels)

(Anthony Daniels) Dok-Ondar (Cory Rouse)

(Cory Rouse) Seezelslak (Bobby Moynihan)

(Bobby Moynihan) Lens Kamo (Karla Crome)

(Karla Crome) Baron Attsmun (Mark Rolston)

For our part, we were excited at the first hint of the new game.

But enough from us, check out the new trailer:

To paraphrase old Palpy, “We’ll be watching [this one] with great interest.”

Keep it here for updates from across the galaxy!