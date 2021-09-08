More Details On Obi-Wan Kenobi Filming Surface

Will Darth take a dip?

The production of Obi-Wan Kenobi remains a boon unto bloggers.

Image: StarWars.com

After hints that the production wrapped some time ago, there’s been a steady stream of news flowing out of the sets.

However, many of you would like to remain untouched by the deluge.

So, if you need to move on, “Go home and rethink your life.”

.

.

.

.

You’re still here? “Oh, brilliant. Let’s get going.”

Darth Vader in a swimming pool?

Apparently, the crew of Obi-Wan Kenobi recently filmed at a local Los Angeles pool.

Bespin Bulletin had the exclusive.

Image: Bespin Bulletin

Almost two weeks ago I was informed by some trusted sources that Obi-Wan Kenobi would be filming some important scenes at the East Los Angeles College swimming pool last week.

Some trusted friends of mine ventured to the location last week on various occasions and confirmed what my sources had told me and even sent images confirming the production was in-fact there.

Emergency Medical Technicians were spotted on the set and I was told multiple blue screens were being set up in and around the pools inside of the college with dry ice supposedly being used.

Okay, okay. My inner musical composer kicked in, thinking: “How does one cross the Jaws theme with The Empire Strikes Back’s ‘Imperial March.'”

But the dry ice was interesting. Really interesting.

Darth on Dagobah?

Bespin Bulletin added two points.

Image: Lucasfilm

There was concept art, shown to investors late last year, which included a battle on a water planet. Meanwhile, ol’ Darth was also recently filmed entering a wooded area. Staged using The Volume, the scene is said to have seen Vader entering a place like Dagobah.

To this, BB said, “Now I’m not saying it is or isn’t Dagobah, just that it was reminiscent of it. So please don’t spread around that Dagobah is in the series – I am not saying that and nor are my sources. I was told the scene felt very tense, almost like Vader was stepping in ready for a confrontation.”

Think about that for a second. Vader — presumably the real one — on Dagobah. Chilling. Mind blowing.

Image: Lucasfilm

Stay tuned, kids. As always, thanks to the folks at Bespin Bulletin for their great work. Check out the full story, here.