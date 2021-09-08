Owen Wilson Joins Disney’s ‘Haunted Mansion’ Reboot

Owen Wilson is coming off a stellar performance in the Disney+ series Loki. Now, the company is working with him again. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Wilson has signed on to star in Disney’s Haunted Mansion reboot.

Owen Wilson joins a cast that includes LaKeith Stanfield and Tiffany Haddish. Story details are being kept locked in the tombs but it is known that ostensibly the film will follow a family that moves into the titular mansion. However, it is the characters around that nucleus that will have a big portion of the moonlight shining on them. Famous ghosts and ghouls will be making their appearances in the film. Production is slated to begin later this month.

Justin Simien, who was previously announced to be working on a Lando Calrissian solo series for Disney+, will helm the film. Although it’s unclear when Disney plans to release the film, though, it is said the film will be released theatrically and not on Disney’s aforementioned streaming service. Kate Dippold, who penned the 2016 female-led reboot of Ghostbusters, will write the script.

This version of the story will mark the second time the attraction makes its way to the big screen, following the 2003 film. Directed by Rob Minkoff (The Lion King), 2003’s The Haunted Mansion received negative reviews and has long remained all but ignored by The Walt Disney Company.

This will also depart from the long-awaiting Guillermo Del Toro version, which was to be written and directed by the filmmaker, with a story centered on the Hatbox Ghost. Plot details are currently being kept under wraps, but at the very least the film will be an expansion of the lore established by the popular Disneyland and Disney World ride.