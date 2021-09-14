Ed Asner To Make Posthumous Special Appearance In ‘Muppets Haunted Mansion’

Ed Asner may have passed away late last month, but it appears that he had quite a few projects still in development.

One of those projects is Disney’s upcoming Halloween special Muppets Haunted Mansion.

The announcement was made on the official Muppets Twitter account Tuesday evening.

A very special cheer to our good friend Edward Asner! Celebrate his cameo in #MuppetsHauntedMansion and more surprise guests to be revealed soon. The Original Special starts streaming October 8 on @DisneyPlus. #Hallowstream pic.twitter.com/kdovJT1ZVS — The Muppets (@TheMuppets) September 14, 2021

Asner joins Danny Trejo (Machete), Chrissy Metz (This is Us), and Alfonso Ribeiro (Fresh Prince of Bel Air), among many many more.

This will be yet another return to Disney following his recent appearance in Pixar’s spin-off series of Up, Dug Days.

Inspired by Disney’s Haunted Mansion attraction, which can be found at various Disney Parks around the world, Muppets Haunted Mansion will follow Gonzo as he’s forced to spend the night at the house after a series of unfortunate events.

This marks the Muppets’ first-ever Halloween special and features three new original songs, “Rest In Peace,” “Life Hereafter” and “Tie The Knot Tango”.

Bill Barretta, Andrew Williams, David Lightbody and Leigh Slaughter serve as Executive Producers and Kirk R. Thatcher is Director.

More special appearances are expected to be made in the coming weeks until the special premieres exclusively on Disney+ on October 8.