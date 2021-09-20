McGregor: Obi-Wan “Will Not Disappoint”

While speaking to the press after his Emmy win, Ewan McGregor confirmed the series had completed shooting….

Okay, I am late for the Emmy after-party. Sue me. It seemed pretty clear that it wasn’t going to be Marvel/Lucasfilm’s night pretty early, so I got some much-needed R&R before a long day of “vocationing.”

That said, it became clear that an “avocational” sub-story was coming.

My first clue, as I checked Twitter before falling asleep:

Ewan McGregor’s clean-shaven face confirms Obi-Wan series has wrapped. 😂 — Clayton Sandell (@Clayton_Sandell) September 20, 2021

Then, when I woke up, TikTok mocked me.

So, 24-hours later, I am writing this up because I am certain, somewhere, many Star Wars fans could use a pick me up.

McGregor Says Obi-Wan Was Really Good Fun

Last night, Deadline’s Matt Grobar posted:

Image: StarWars.com

Following his Emmy win on Sunday for Netflix’s Halston, Ewan McGregor teased the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series that he’s made for Disney+, suggesting it’s one that you won’t want to miss.

Grobar quoted McGregor saying, “The new technology that we employed doing it is cool, and it was a different experience than making the original three films that I did.”

Of course, those films are The Phantom Menace, Attack of the Clones, and Revenge of the Sith — all films which are currently enjoying a kind of underdog Renaissance in an era of movie-navel-gazing; where popcorn movies based on mid-century cliffhangers cause consternation worthy of Red Sox fans on a late September Saturday.

But I digress, Ol’ Obi-Wan himself predicts “another happy landing.”

McGregor Enjoyed Working With Chow

McGregor told the gathered writers:

“We finished shooting our series, and it was really, really good fun. I really enjoyed working with [director/executive producer] Deborah Chow, and I think it will not disappoint.”

And this isn’t taken from the point of view of some writer or another. This is from Master Obi-Wan, in the flesh (minus beard).

Check out the full video below:

Earlier this year, StarWars.com explained:

The story begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith where Kenobi faced his greatest defeat, the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker turned evil Sith Lord Darth Vader… The series also marks the return of Hayden Christensen in the role of Darth Vader.

Can you imagine? We’re going back to Tatooine, kids.