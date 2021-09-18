VIDEO – Preparing for Star Wars: Visions

New social media teasers give hints to the look, feel of the upcoming series on Disnty+

With less than a week to go before Star Wars: Visions debuts in its entirety on Disney+, more than a few fans are anxiously waiting for “new Star Wars.”

Image: Lucasfilm

Thankfully, Lucasfilm and Disney+ have released a number of videos to prepare viewers. Those include two new social media shorts posted on Twitter.

Of course, Star Wars: Visions was announced by Kathleen Kennedy last year at Disney’s Investors Day:

First up, let’s review the first look trailer, posted on July 3:

“Star Wars: Visions is going to be an exciting anime anthology series, coming to Disney+ in September,” said Lucasfilm James Waugh, executive producer. “Japanese animation inspired a lot of the people at Lucasfilm over the years.

“We loved the idea of seeing ‘Star Wars’ expressed in that way.”

Then, on August 17, the full trailer hit the web”

“You’ve been guarded by the force since you were born,” says Juro.

“I accept this responsibility,” answers Lop.

And now, there are two more new looks at the show.

On September 15 we saw:

In one week experience the Galaxy like never before. #StarWarsVisions starts streaming on @DisneyPlus September 22. pic.twitter.com/xrqA01e124 — Star Wars (@starwars) September 15, 2021

Then on September 17, Lucasfilm added:

Meet the heroes of #StarWarsVisions. All episodes streaming September 22 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/Vwk2wK8Mxx — Star Wars (@starwars) September 17, 2021

And, two days ago, a father and son podcasting team was able to catch up with Waugh and Producer Kanako Shirasaki.

And, of course, my friends at Star Wars Explained posted a video entitled, “Eight Anime to Watch Before Star Wars Visions.”

Now then. We’re all ready to watch Star Wars: Visions when it hits on September 22.

No, I can’t wait either, but as Master Kenobi said:

“Patience!”