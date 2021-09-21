‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ Hitting Disney+ November 12

For those still not eager to hit theaters yet, we now know when Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is hitting Disney+. During a Goldman Sachs 30th Annual Communacopia Conference Disney CEO Bob Chapek revealed the hit film will debut on the streamer on Friday, November 12.

November 12 is going to be a huge day for fans of Disney+ as the studio has designated it Disney+ Day, a consumer day celebrating the services. “We’ll be surprising people with offers and it will be an annual thing,” said Chapek, “We’re going to have new content release against one of our four key franchises.” The day will focus on both U.S. and international markets as Disney+ continues to expand globally this year. So expect some big announcements and first looks from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and so much more.

Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, who must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization. The film also stars Awkwafina as Shang-Chi’s friend Katy, with Michelle Yeoh as Ying Nan, and Tony Leung as Xu Wenwu, Shang-Chi’s father; as well as Meng’er Zhang, Fala Chen, Florian Munteanu, Benedict Wong, Yuen Wah, Ronny Chieng, Zach Cherry, and Dallas Liu.

Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and produced by Kevin Feige and Jonathan Schwartz, with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Charles Newirth serving as executive producers. Dave Callaham & Destin Daniel Cretton & Andrew Lanham wrote the screenplay and the screen story is by Dave Callaham & Destin Daniel Cretton.

Boardwalk Times was first to report on Shang–Chi‘s Disney+ date.