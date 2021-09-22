Rick Riordan: “We’re forging ahead with the assumption that [the Percy Jackson reboot] will get made…”

Morale is high at Camp Halfblood as Rick Riordan’s team prepares the reboot for production…

“Go on with what your heart tells you, or you will lose all.”

― Rick Riordan, The Lightning Thief

Truly, this production team works like a group led by a demigod.

Forcing on ahead with their project, a would-be Disney reboot of Percy Jackson’s adventures, series author Rick Riordan, his wife Becky, and a full writers room are readying the formidable literary phenomenon for a return to screens.

Image: RickRiordan.com

No Production Start Set (Yet)

However, and understandably, fans are desperate for any news they can discern as good. But some hard truth dropped in, too.

Last week a note came out with a notion to say, “It’s a go.”

And our fearless leader Skyler Shuler, playing Thalia wielding the Aegis replica, turned aside an overzealous report of “green light.”

This is not true, Production Weekly got this one wrong, Percy Jackson has yet to set a production start. https://t.co/q3AXuzLf9a — Skyler Shuler (@SkylerShuler) September 17, 2021

However, hopeful (and damn near inspirational) words came flying forth from Boston. There, Riordan and crew prepare to venture into the hinterland to promote (gasp) books!

Riordan Sets The Stage

Straight from the source we read:

Image: Rick Riordan

The latest: The writers’ room for PJOTV is working on outlines and scripts for the first half of the first season, which is what we need to get approved before our official “green light.” The hope is to have those done shortly after the New Year, but that is just my own estimation. It is not an official date. Assuming that happens (and I think it will) things should start to move into full production mode in the spring, including casting, and filming could begin as soon as next summer 2022. Again, this is simply my own best guess right now. You should not take that as the final word!

Even before we get that green light, however, we are forging ahead with the assumption that this show will get made. The writing for the first season, which follows the plot of The Lightning Thief, is sketched out from start to finish and the writers are doing a terrific job putting everything into script format. We meet for two hours almost every day (via Zoom) I am involved in every conversation, every draft. Rick Riordan, RickRiordan.com

Rick Dropping More Deets

Then, true to form, Mr. Riordan went into teaching mode, to give us all a better background on the work necessary to bring a show to screen.

Image: RickRiordan.com

“Even though we are basing everything on the novel, there is still a ton of work to do turning this into a TV show,” shared Riordan. “It’s like using the Star Trek transporter to break down the story on a molecular level, send it across space, then reassemble it on the surface of an alien planet and hope it looks the same!

“The team we have in place is so good though, I’m feeling optimistic,” added the bestselling author. “We are also moving ahead on numerous fronts for pre-production, like locking in concept artists, VFX producers, line directors, and all those important people who work behind the scenes to make the show a reality.”

Here’s hoping your humble reporter has some good news to report from Camp Halfblood really soon.

(Demi) God Speed to Rick & Co!

To learn more about Rick’s thoughts on the current production and his upcoming book tour, be sure to visit his blog.