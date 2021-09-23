Lucasfilm Reportedly Looking to Develop More Non-Canon Star Wars Projects

Star Wars: Visions dropped this week and are from Seven Japanese animation studios bringing their unique perspectives to the Star Wars universe through a series of short films. The series of shorts are not canon to the Disney/Star Wars universe, which allows the studios creative freedom in storytelling. Now, thanks to a new report, the studio may develop more non-canon projects.

While speaking with Murphy’s Multiverse, Lucasfilm VP for Franchise Story James Waugh, he revealed the company has an interest in producing more non-canon content like Visions:

It’s something we are interested in. The reason we approached Visions as it was is we wanted to empower specific creators within their process and medium. So much of the stuff you see in Visions… the specificity of anime as a medium justifies a lot of the storytelling. So do I think we could do more none-timeline storytelling? I think under the Visions framework, absolutely. There is a certain joy in having celebratory content that is removed from the gravitas of the canon. We’ll have to see what the fandom wants.

The reception for Star Wars: Visions has been through the roof. Currently, the series is Certified on Rotten Tomatoes with a 94% critic score, with an 81% audience score. This could allow Lucasfilm to tap into different genres and studios for fresh takes on their vast existing IP. Maybe this will lead the studio to release the long-awaited animated comedy Star Wars Detours on Disney+.

The English dub cast includes the voice talents of returning Star Wars actors including Temuera Morrison’s Boba Fett, along with newcomers to the Star Wars universe including Lucy Liu, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Alison Brie, Henry Golding, Shang-Chi star Simu Liu and more:

The Duel – will feature the voices of Brian Tee as Ronin, Lucy Liu as Bandit Leader, and Jaden Waldman as Village Chief.

– will feature the voices of Brian Tee as Ronin, Lucy Liu as Bandit Leader, and Jaden Waldman as Village Chief. Tatooine Rhapsody – will feature the voices of Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Jay, Bobby Moynihan as Geezer, Temuera Morrison as Boba Fett, Shelby Young as K-344, and Marc Thompson as Lan.

– will feature the voices of Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Jay, Bobby Moynihan as Geezer, Temuera Morrison as Boba Fett, Shelby Young as K-344, and Marc Thompson as Lan. The Twins – will have the voices of Neil Patrick Harris as Karre, Alison Brie as Am, and Jonathan Lipow as B-20N.

– will have the voices of Neil Patrick Harris as Karre, Alison Brie as Am, and Jonathan Lipow as B-20N. The Village Bride – will feature the voices of Karen Fukuhara as F, Nichole Sakura as Haru, Christopher Sean as Asu, Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa as Valco, Andrew Kishino as Izuma, and Stephanie Sheh as Saku.

– will feature the voices of Karen Fukuhara as F, Nichole Sakura as Haru, Christopher Sean as Asu, Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa as Valco, Andrew Kishino as Izuma, and Stephanie Sheh as Saku. The Ninth Jedi – will include the voices of Kimiko Glenn as Kara, Andrew Kishino as Juro, Simu Liu as Zhima, Masi Oka as Ethan, Greg Chun as Roden, Neil Kaplan as Narrator, Michael Sinterniklaas as Hen Jin.

– will include the voices of Kimiko Glenn as Kara, Andrew Kishino as Juro, Simu Liu as Zhima, Masi Oka as Ethan, Greg Chun as Roden, Neil Kaplan as Narrator, Michael Sinterniklaas as Hen Jin. T0-B1 – will feature the voices of Jaden Waldman as T0-B1, and Kyle Chandler as Mitaka.

– will feature the voices of Jaden Waldman as T0-B1, and Kyle Chandler as Mitaka. The Elder – will include the voices of David Harbour as Tajin, Jordan Fisher as Dan, and James Hong as The Elder.

– will include the voices of David Harbour as Tajin, Jordan Fisher as Dan, and James Hong as The Elder. Lop & Ocho – will have the voices of Anna Cathcart as Lop, Hiromi Dames as Ocho, Paul Nakauchi as Yasaburo, and Kyle McCarley as Imperial Officer.

– will have the voices of Anna Cathcart as Lop, Hiromi Dames as Ocho, Paul Nakauchi as Yasaburo, and Kyle McCarley as Imperial Officer. Akakiri – will feature the voices of Henry Golding as Tsubaki, Jamie Chung as Misa, George Takei as Senshuu, Keone Young as Kamahachi, and Lorraine Toussaint as Masago.

Star Wars: Visions is a collaboration between Disney and seven Japanese animation studios including Kamikaze Douga, Geno Studio (Twin Engine), Studio Colorido (Twin Engine), Trigger, Kinema Citrus, Science Saru, and Production IG.

All episodes of Star Wars: Visions are now available to stream on Disney+ today.