‘Free Guy’ is Arriving on Disney+ UK/IRE This Week!

We’ve known for a little while that the hit Ryan Reynolds comedy, Free Guy would be arriving on Disney+ in Australia & New Zealand, but Disney has broken the news that the film will also be arriving in the UK and the Republic of Ireland this week!

EXCLUSIVE: Details On Disney’s Long-In-Development Reese Witherspoon Tinker Bell Movie

Free Guy tells the story of an ordinary bank teller named Guy, who, after discovering that he’s an NPC in a popular online game, decides to write his own story and become the hero his world deserves. But being the hero isn’t easy, especially when his world is about to shut down forever.

The film was released in August and was the first trip back to the cinema for many movie-goers. It was met with positive reviews and currently has an 80% Rotten Tomatoes score.

READ: ‘The Avengers’ & ‘Deadpool’ Join Letterboxd’s One Million Watched Club!

It will be available on Disney+ in Australia, New Zealand, the Republic of Ireland, and the UK on September 29th. In other worse… this Wednesday!

Free Guy is directed by Shawn Levy and stars Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer, Joe Keery, Lil Rel Howery and Taika Waititi. You can read our review right here!