Exclusive: Details On Disney’s Long-In-Development Reese Witherspoon Tinker Bell Movie

Never say never, even in Neverland.

By now you’ve probably heard about the new Peter Pan film coming out next year on Disney+, titled Peter Pan and Wendy. Directed by David Lowery and starring Alexander Molony and Ever Anderson respectively, it also features Yara Shahidi as Tinker Bell.

Prior to its development though, there was another version of the story in the works at Disney. Told from the perspective of Tinkerbell – and aptly titled Tink – the film would star Reese Witherspoon as the famous fairy. While updates about the project have been scarce over the last few years, it seemed as if the project was dead. However, we at The DisInsider have obtained exclusive information that not only hints that the project is still alive, but that it could be in the very early stages of development!

In a new production sheet that we’ve managed to get our hands-on, it’s revealed that the project was recently been assigned a new writer within the last year or so. Currently, Maria Melnik is listed as the scribe. She’s probably most known for her work on both Escape Room films and American Gods.

On top of that proof that the project still has a pulse, the sheet also features several incredibly detailed character breakdowns. In addition to giving us insight into what other characters the story will center on, they also do a fantastic job of framing the planned plot for the film.

For example, Tinkerbell’s character breakdown not only describes her and her association to Peter Pan but indicates that the story will explore her relationship prior to Peter meeting Wendy.

The unofficial synopsis states that after Peter becomes gravely injured, “Tink” (as she’s referred to), makes a deal with the head fairy (named Variel Tarin) to save his life. This results in Peter staying a 9-year-old forever and her losing her voice. The story doesn’t end there though. After Peter meets Wendy, Tink becomes incredibly jealous. However, when Hook kidnaps Peter she and Wendy must team up to save him before it’s too late.

Even though Tink is the clear lead of the film, the character of Peter is not even listed as a co-lead. Instead, he’s a supporting role and Wendy is the co-lead.

Interestingly enough, Reese Witherspoon is still attached as the film’s producer, though it’s not made entirely clear if she still plans to star should the film come to fruition. All of the roles have no actors attached.

For Tink, the ideal lead being considered is a female between the ages of 30-39.

For Wendy, the studio is looking for a 15-26 year-old girl that is “sweet, a teeny bit chubby, and intense.”

For Peter, an ideal candidate is a boy between the ages of 8-9.

For Hook, the breakdown indicates that the studio is looking for a male between the ages of 20-39.

The breakdown also consists of descriptions for many others including The Lost Boys, as well as two other new and important characters. One is a young girl who goes by the name of Winnie. The other, an older woman by the name of Jocelyn. Their descriptions reveal that the story will be told as a fairy tale in third person. We also learn that Tink’s mother, would’ve appeared, a first in film, as well as mentioning her father and brother.

Now, keep in mind that despite so much detail available about the film, there is a possibility this film could still be scrapped. As mentioned earlier, with another live-action retelling already in the works, Disney could very well decide not to move forward with it. However, the fact that this project has gotten a new writer after over 5 years of inactivity is good thing.

