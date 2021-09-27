Keeping Up With the Jones: Indy 5 Back in Business

Indiana Jones 5 resumes filming in London, where a neighborhood was transformed into 1969 New York City; Director Jame Mangold responds to rumors and questions.

“Indiana Jones. I always knew someday you’d come walking back through my door. I never doubted that. Something made it inevitable.” Marion Ravenwood, Raiders of the Lost Ark

We understood that Harrison Ford’s injury might derail production for a bit. But did we believe it would be three months? No. No, we did not.

And darn it, whoever is the insider who set September for a return was right.

Like many of the major media outlets in the UK, DailyMail.com is keeping a close eye on the cast and crew of the upcoming Indiana Jones film. and again found some fun things to post to keep us intrigued.

Picts from NYC, UK

Callum Wells posted:

London’s Hatton Garden was transported back to the 1960s, where the production crew had convincingly decorated the street with American memorabilia.

Old-school cars and vintage store facades populated the hotspot, complete with U.S. Mailboxes, rubber tires, and weathered posters reading, ‘Blood bank, donors paid.’

Stacks of New York’s Daily News broadsheets were piled upon wooden slats with the headline, ‘Oust Cuban spy for Nixon plot,’ on its front page while traditional television and radio sets graced shop windows.

Check out some of the pictures from DailyMail.com and w8Media:











Jones. Jones!

Meanwhile, we have a shot of the man, himself, proving — once again — that:

“It’s not the years, honey. It’s the mileage.” Indiana Jones, Raiders of the Lost Ark

Over on Twitter, @Indy5news posted a pic from IG:

Mangold Responds to Rumors, Questions

And, finally, we got some news from the other man, himself, Director James Mangold:

On a title…

No. We have intentionally not decided. That way I don't have to worry about it getting out. — Mangold (@mang0ld) September 18, 2021

On Phoebe Waller-Bridge “replacing” Harrison Ford under the Fedora…

Answer to Q1 : Nobody's idea.

Answer to Q2 : Neither.

Answer to your snarky last sentence : Don't be so gullible to clickbait. — Mangold (@mang0ld) September 16, 2021

So how is that for a story to start your Monday? Fortune and glory, kids. Fortune and glory.