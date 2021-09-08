Harrison Ford Returns to Filming Indiana Jones 5 After Three Month Break

Ford, who is no stranger to accidents and set injuries, damaged his shoulder while filming at Pinewood Studios in Iver Heath, England. The damage was bad enough that he was ordered to have a three-month break from filming Indiana Jones 5.

This break meant Lucasfilm had to use Ford’s stunt doubles and stand-ins for the scenes shot in Scotland (see image below).

Ford’s stunt double filming in Glasgow, Scotland. Source: Billy Knox.

Ford remained in England as filming continued and was regularly spotted on daily walks and bike rides around the expensive Mayfair area of London.

But according to The Sun, Ford has been spotted filming the final instalment of the franchise in Buckinghamshire, England.

(That’s BUCK-ING-UM-SHUH for all my American friends).

Ford filming in Buckinghamshire. Source: Alarmy.

Ford was seen in the classic Indy costume we all know and love alongside masked crew members.

The plot for Indy 5 is currently top-secret, but we know it will feature a de-aged Ford thanks to leaked set images from June.



Ford on set with Toby Jones in June. Credit: Stuart Wallace

The currently untitled Indiana Jones 5 will star Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridges, Mads Mikkelsen, Toby Jones, Shaunette Renée Wilson, and Boyd Holbrook. It is directed by James Mangold and is expected to be released on July 29th, 2022.